‘This guy is all over the place’: Trucker arrested in NM for drunk driving

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Video shows an alarming sight on I-40 in New Mexico, where the driver of an 18-wheeler can’t seem to stay in one lane.

“This guy is swerving. This guy is all over the place,” an officer said in the video.

New Mexico State Police pulled over Yaroslov Pavlyshe in Moriarty, after receiving two separate calls about the truck veering into the center median. The officer immediately questions his sobriety. After that, the 34-year-old New York State man goes through a field sobriety test.

Pavlyshe struggles to walk in a straight line and he can barely stand on one foot for longer than a couple of seconds. After the test, the officer questions him again.

Pavlyshe was arrested and taken to the nearest police station for a breathalyzer test. He blew a 0.26, which is more than three times the legal limit. Pavlyshe was charged with aggravated DWI and failure to maintain a traffic lane.

Truck drivers can lose their commercial license for a year for a first-time DWI.