The Latest: Over 20 inches of snow hit Minnesota, Wisconsin

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a wintry storm in the U.S. East (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Residents of Duluth, Minnesota, and nearby Superior, Wisconsin, are digging out from a whopper of a snowstorm.

Nearly 22 inches (56 centimeters) of snow fell on Duluth in a Thanksgiving weekend blizzard that left streets impassable and shut down Interstate 35 south of town.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Schultz says 21.7 inches (55.1 centimeters) of snow piled up in Duluth as of noon Sunday, making it the ninth-largest snowfall over two days on record.

Schultz tells the Star Tribune, “This is definitely a storm that has some historical significance.”

Wisconsin Public Radio says lakeshore areas of northern Wisconsin report more than 20 inches of snow since Saturday.

On the Bayfield peninsula, 31 inches of snow was reported near Washburn, Wisconsin.

All main roads in Duluth have been plowed as of Monday morning. I-35 south of Duluth has reopened, but the pavement is slippery.

___

2:55 p.m.

Round two of a one-two wintry punch could leave a foot of snow in some parts of southern New England, just a day after the first round of the storm dropped 12 inches or more in some areas.

The National Weather Service predicted that the Boston area could get 7 inches of snow Monday with lower amounts to the south and into Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Communities north of Boston, including Newburyport, could see a foot in the storm expected to reach its peak Tuesday morning, snarling the morning commute.

Elevated areas of western Massachusetts and western Connecticut could also see higher snowfall totals.

___

1:35 p.m.

The National Park Service says parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and U.S. 441 through Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been closed due to heavy snow predictions.

The Charlotte Observer reports the agency announced the closures Monday citing hazardous traveling conditions and strong wind gusts that could knock down branches and powerlines.

The agency says most of the parkway is forecast to receive anywhere from a dusting to more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow Monday through Tuesday morning.

The paper says snowfall started sticking along the North Carolina-Tennessee border about 7 a.m. Monday.

A winter storm warning and wind advisory were issued for western North Carolina through 7 a.m. Tuesday, with temperatures expected to fall to 28 degrees (-2 Celsius) Monday night.

___

1 p.m.

More than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of new snow has fallen in the Sierra, where more than 6 feet (2 meters) has been recorded the past seven days at the top of some Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts.

Chain controls are in effect on most mountain passes, including U.S. Interstate 80 from Truckee to Kingvale, California.

The National Weather Service says 29 inches (74 centimeters) of snow fell at Northstar California ski resort near Truckee over the past 24 hours for a total of 73 inches (2 meters) in a week.

About a foot (30 cm) of new snow was reported at the south end of lake and at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

___

11:40 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for seven counties in the state.

He says he also deployed 300 National Guard members to assist with snow removal Monday in the Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains in eastern New York.

New York State Police have responded to more than 740 storm-related crashes statewide and assisted more than 550 disabled vehicles.

Snowfall totals in New York since Sunday ranged from a few inches in western counties to more than a foot in the Albany area.

The nor’easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine.

___

10:25 a.m.

The threat of heavy snow is closing schools from West Virginia to northern New England.

Parts of West Virginia are expecting 2 inches to a foot. Four counties there closed schools as of midmorning Monday.

Hundreds of schools in New Hampshire closed after the storm’s first wave dumped more than half a foot on parts of the state. More snow was on its way Monday night into Tuesday morning.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says that “it’s going to be a long, difficult storm.”

The nor’easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine.

Flightaware.com reports that more than 280 flights into or out of the U.S. are canceled and more than 1,200 delayed. Many canceled flights were at New York and Boston-area airports.

___

8:30 a.m.

A snowy nor’easter bearing down on the East Coast is snarling travel and causing school districts and colleges to cancel classes.

Flightaware.com reports that more than 200 flights into or out of the U.S. are canceled as of Monday morning. Many canceled flights were at New York and Boston-area airports.

Dozens of school districts in upstate New York were closed Monday, along with several State University of New York campuses and other colleges.

New York told state workers in some government offices to stay home Monday, and New Jersey planned to close offices for nonessential employees at noon.

Many buses from New York City to Pennsylvania and upstate destinations such as Ithaca and Binghamton were canceled.

___

7:20 a.m.

State government offices in New Jersey will close early as a wintry storm bears down on the East Coast.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday decided to shut government offices for nonessential employees at noon.

Commercial vehicles were banned and lower speed limits put in place on stretches of some Pennsylvania interstate highways.

A nor’easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine.

Flightaware.com reports that more than 180 flights into or out of the United States are canceled as of Monday morning.

___

5:45 a.m.

A wintry storm that made Thanksgiving travel miserable in the central and eastern United States has moved into the Northeast at the beginning of the workweek.

Heavy snow, rain or a mix of both is greeting commuters Monday morning along the Eastern Seaboard.

The nor’easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine. Schools are closed across the region.

Flightaware.com reports that several flights are canceled or delayed at airports in the New York and Boston areas.

The weather is looking brighter across the West and Midwest as the storm moves on. Duluth, Minnesota, is cleaning up more than 21 inches of snow.