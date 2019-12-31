Texas boy gets magnifying glass for Christmas, sets yard on fire

MCKINNEY, Texas — An experiment with a holiday present set a Texas family’s yard on fire on Christmas Day.

Nissa-Lynn Parson said her 12-year-old son, Cayden, was really excited about a magnifying glass he got as a gift, and he wanted to try it out right away. According to mom, he went outside with his brothers to use the sun to burn holes in newspapers. But wind blew embers on the lawn, which caught fire. Then, the Christmas lights started to melt.

The family jumped to work and was able to put out the fire without involving firefighters.

Parson said instead of a tragedy, the family has a Christmas story to remember.