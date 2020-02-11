Live Now
Teen shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries, Tampa police say

by: Ryan Hughes and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old who was shot in the eye with a BB gun by an 8-year-old in Tampa has died from his injuries, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The incident happened Feb. 1 when the 17-year-old was in the front passenger seat of a car that was being driven by an adult family friend. The driver’s 8-year-old son and 10-year-old step-son were sitting in the back seats when the driver stopped at the Bank of America located at on North West Shore Boulevard and got out to use the ATM.

The teen has been identified at Ivan Johnson, according to his mother and a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his funeral.

Police say while the driver was at the ATM, the 8-year-old reportedly moved a loaded Daisy 800 BB gun/pellet rifle when it accidentally fired off, hitting Johnson in the left eye.

The teenager was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, a police spokesman reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

On the GoFundMe page, a family friend wrote, “This sudden and unforeseen event has left his friends and family stricken with grief. Ivan was a young man who enjoyed life to the fullest and with the vigorous tenacity of love. He was an active member in his congregation of 15 years and offered his musical talents playing the organ for 9 years. Playing the role of many faces, Ivan took pleasure in dedicating his time to being the big brother, the best friend, the inspiration and the SMILE to all.”

