(NEXSTAR) – They’ve done shredded beef. They’ve done plant-based “meat.” And for a short while, they even offered shrimp.

But slow-braised, shredded beef? That’s a first for Taco Bell.

On Thursday, Taco Bell announced plans to bring its Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco nationwide after a test run last year — and with it, a “brand-new protein offering.”

“Taco Bell has long been known for its iconic seasoned beef and this is the first time the brand is offering shredded beef on its menu nationally, after nearly two years of perfecting the recipe,” reads a press release issued by Taco Bell on Thursday. “The shredded beef is slow-braised in a blend of spices, making it the ideal centerpiece of the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco.”

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco will be available at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide as of August 3, Taco Bell announced. (Taco Bell)

Customers who would rather try the braised beef inside Taco Bell’s other items — say, a burrito or a Chalupa — will also be permitted to place those orders while supplies of the new protein last, a representative for Taco Bell confirmed in a statement shared with Nexstar.

In addition to slow-braised beef, Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco — which is inspired by the popular birria-style tacos found in Mexico and, increasingly, the U.S. — will also be filled with a melted blend of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses. More cheese is then grilled onto the outside of the taco, which is then served with two dipping sauces: a nacho cheese sauce and a “zesty red sauce.”

“This Mexican-inspired dish represents an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, said in Thursday’s press release.

The new item will be available at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide beginning August 3, for a limited time.

Taco Bell first announced its Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco in Oct. 2022, amid testing in two U.S. markets: Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville. At the time, only Nashville-area locations offered braised beef; the Minnesota locations offered their Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos with Taco Bell’s standard seasoned beef.