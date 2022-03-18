COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is preparing for its second game of the season, this one against Monterey FC, at Weidner Field.

Last week, the Switchbacks kicked off the 2022 season with an impressive display, beating last season’s champions, Orange County, and will be looking to grab three points again this Saturday.

FOX21’s Nova got a chance to chat with Coach Brendan Burke with his thoughts ahead of Saturday’s game.

You’ll be able to stream the game, live, on SOCO CW at 6 p.m. this Saturday.