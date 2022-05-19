BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in Ohio used play money to buy cigarettes and get cash back – then used the cash on a lottery ticket – and won!

Police say they were called to a Giant Eagle grocery store in Boardman, Ohio, on Tuesday on reports of fraud.

Employees told police that a man they’d seen before came into the store with $100 bills of play money to buy cigarettes, get change, and then cash out a $100 fake bill for five $20s.

He then used some of the real money to buy lottery tickets at a machine in the store and won $100.

The fake bills were later discovered by an employee who was closing the store.

Police noted the fake bills were marked “The United States Play Money.”

The investigation is ongoing.