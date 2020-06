Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect accused of burning down a police station in Minneapolis has been caught and arrested in Breckenridge.

The suspect was caught in Breckenridge over the weekend by the ATF and U.S. Marshalls.

The suspect was brought to Denver on a fugitive hold out of Minnesota, where the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has filed arson related charges.

The suspect’s first court appearance will be Tuesday.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.