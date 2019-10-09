St. Louis bar charges by the hour, not the drink

Closings and Delays
ST. LOUIS — A new bar in south St. Louis is changing things up and serving drinks by the hour rather than the drink.

Open Concept‘ opened October 4 and allows customers to buy time instead of paying for individual drinks.

According to ‘Open Concept’ website, the average price for an hour is $10 and the customer can drink as much as they can handle.

They suggest people booking time slots ahead of their visit. For $10 an hour you can get premium liquor and for $20 an hour you can get top shelf liquor. There’s also a VIP area you can reserve for $200 an hour. The bar is also open 7 days a week.

The location is at 2712 Cherokee St. St. Louis, MO 63118.

