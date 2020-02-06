Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms

1  of  84
Closings and Delays
A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Aventa Credit Union Big Sandy SD Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Coach Transportation and Ambulance Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Community Dental Health Compassion International Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Douglas County Libraries Edison 54JT Ellicott 22 Envida Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Family of Christ First Presbyterian Church Focus on the Family Fort Carson Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool Hope Montessori Chuckwagon Hope Montessori Falcon Hope Montessori Monument Hope Montessori Stetson Inside Out Youth Services James Irwin Charter Schools Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pima Medical Institute Play It Now Sports PPACG Primrose School of Briargate Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers Rocky Mountain PACE Schriever Air Force Base Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The McClelland School The Sunshine House The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Village Seven Presbyterian Church Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2 YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region

Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms

National

by: CEDAR ATTANASIO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Snow can be seen on palm trees while mail carrier Pablo Salinas delivers letters on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Salinas said his commute took an extra hour due to road closures following four inches of snow falling overnight. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A powerful winter storm in the central United States dropped snow as far south as El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday while areas of the Deep South had severe weather through the night, including tornadoes and torrential rains.

Winter storm warnings or advisories were in effect fromnortheastern Oklahoma to the Great North Woods of Maine, the National Weather Service said. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center forecast storms with the potential of generating hail, 60 mph (95 kph) winds and twisters from Mississippi through Alabama and parts of Tennessee. after dark.

Mail carrier Pablo Salinas of San Elizario said the weather and traffic accidents nearly doubled his drive to work from south of El Paso on Wednesday.

“There were four accidents coming in. They closed I-10. I was close to an hour late,” Salinas said.

By noon, Salinas said about 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow had melted, with only a bit of snow dusting the palm trees lining the street and the red rock hills above.

El Paso International Airport recorded 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Hefner, who said the city averages 6.9 inches (17.5 centimeters) of snow per season.

Hefner said the snow tends to melt quickly.

“We can get 4-5 inches overnight and it’s generally gone by the next afternoon,” Hefner said.

The weather service forecast sunny skies and a high of about 50 degrees (10 Celsius) for El Paso on Thursday.

However, freezing temperatures were expected to preserve Wednesday’s snow accumulations from the Red River Valley of Texas through Oklahoma, prompting school systems to remain closed Thursday in those areas.

The winter storm caused a multi-vehicle pileup Wednesday on an Interstate 70 bridge in central Missouri but mostly missed a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

The National Weather Service initially predicted 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 centimeters) of snowfall along the parade route. But National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Barham said the storm shifted slightly, sparing fans from all but a few flurries.

Snowfall was heavier to the east, where several tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles collided around noon on a bridge that spans the Missouri River near Rocheport, shutting down westbound traffic on the interstate. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said at least one person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers against traveling in the storm amid worsening road conditions.

As the storm hit, University of Missouri officials announced that no classes would be held after 1 p.m. and Jefferson City closed its city offices at 10 a.m.

In Oklahoma, the state House and Senate both closed due to snowy weather, and the annual anti-abortion Rose Day rally that typically draws hundreds to the state Capitol was postponed.

Highway Patrol troopers worked more than two dozen accidents in the Oklahoma City area early Wednesday, including some with injuries, after several inches of snow fell overnight, said Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.

“The biggest impact has been snarled traffic from jack-knifed semis,” Stewart said.

In Arkansas, forecasters said up to a quarter-inch of ice and 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of snow were possible in the northwest part of the state. The remainder of the state was expected to get heavy rain on Wednesday.

Snow also was expected to extend into Illinois, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday before reaching the Northeast by Friday, the weather service said.

___

Associated Press reporters Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas; Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri; Terry Wallace in Dallas and Sean Murphy and Ken Miller in Oklahoma City contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local