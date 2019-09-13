7 injured in Nevada hot air balloon crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A hot air balloon hard landing in Nevada Thursday left seven people injured–three of them seriously.

That’s according to a hospital official, who added that four of the people injured were treated and released. There were a total of nine people on board the balloon, according to police. At least one of the patients was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

It happened in a remote area near Goodsprings, which is about 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. First responders used offroad vehicles to reach the crash site, due to its remote location.

An FAA spokesman said the gondola was dragged along the ground for about a half mile before stopping.

There’s no word on what caused the hard landing.