WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – In a case that pitted the First Amendment against discrimination laws, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a woman who argued she can’t be forced to work with LGBTQ+ couples.

Lori Smith is an Evangelical Christian from Colorado who designs wedding websites. Smith argued that because her designs are protected by the First Amendment, she has the right to refuse to work with LGBT couples.

On Friday, the high court agreed.

“Today I am incredibly grateful for the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling,” Smith said. “I’m free to create custom designs consistent with my beliefs without the fear of Colorado punishing me.”

In the majority opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the First Amendment envisions “all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.”

In response, President Biden said, “while the court’s decision only addresses expressive original designs, I’m deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans.”

Paul Smith, with Georgetown Law, says he agrees with what Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her scathing dissent.

Smith says this is the “first time ever that the court has held that you can go into a for-profit business, serving the public, and still discriminate.”

Legal experts fear this ruling could open the door for businesses and professionals to refuse service to all types of minorities.

“Lawyers, doctors, lots of people talk in the course of providing a service to the public,” Smith added. “So, it’s concerning, partly, because it’s hard to see where it stops.”

Smith says because the Supreme Court opinion is based on Constitutional protection, there isn’t much Congress can do.