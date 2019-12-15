Live Now
Kansas fourth-grader rescues another student with Heimlich maneuver

National

by: Byron J. Love and Jhovani Carrillo

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s always good to have a friend in the school cafeteria. Especially when that friend is a hero.

Scott City Elementary School 4th grader Keller Turner wasted no time leaping into action to save a friend from choking at lunch.

It happened on Friday at around 1:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Nicole Turner, the proud mother of the 10-year-old, says the students were having lunch as usual when a friend of Keller’s started choking.

“His face turned red really, really fast and I knew he wasn’t joking,” Keller said. “I just took action instead of waiting for it.”

Nicole and Keller tell KSN that a lunch duty attendant recognized the student in distress and began patting them on the back. However, the pats weren’t hard enough or working fast enough to eject the food lodged in the student’s airway.

Keller, recognizing that more had to be done, quickly began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

“I’m not sure where he learned that actually,” Nicole said in a phone interview. “I didn’t teach him that. His grandmother and aunt are both nurses, but I don’t know that they taught him that.”

“My grandma told me about it,” Keller said. “I just remember her saying something about it.”

Keller’s speedy response and secret skill paid off. After reaching his arms around the choking student and squeezing tightly, both were relieved when a lodged chicken nugget flew out of the student’s mouth and across the room.

Keller’s school is very proud of its student and shared his heroism on the Scott City Elementary Facebook page.

