Sam’s Club to launch curbside pickup nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club will launch curbside pickup nationwide by the end of June, Walmart’s members-only retail club announced in a release on Thursday.

The contact-free service will allow customers to order online, schedule a time for pickup, and have the items delivered directly to their vehicle.

Curbside pickup will be free for plus-level members and is expected to be available at all 597 clubs by the end of June. Non-plus members can use the service at no cost for a limited time, but pickup times will be limited.

Sam’s Club said it has been piloting curbside pickup at 16 stores with “positive results from busy families and business owners.”

Here’s how the company says it works:

After setting up an account, members place orders via the Sam’s Club app or at samsclub.com. Products marked “Pick up in Club” are eligible.

Members will then complete an online shopping list, select a pickup time and check out. Same-day pickup is available.

Upon arrival at the club, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

The service is available to plus members between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Non-plus members will be able to use the service for a limited time between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Members can upgrade to a plus membership at any time.

Sam’s Club is also continuing to offer a “concierge service” for seniors and high-risk customers every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and “Hero Hours” for healthcare workers and first responders every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.