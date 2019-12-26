Sales hit a record high this holiday season

(CNN) – It was a red-letter holiday season for U.S. online sales.

E-commerce sales from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 increased by nearly 19% compared to the same time frame last year. That’s according to the credit card company Mastercard.

Overall, retail purchases, with exception to automobiles, were up more than 3% compared to 2018 sales.

An adviser to Mastercard says the later-than-usual Thanksgiving holiday may have played a factor in the sales numbers this year.

And the most impressive single day for online sales? Super Saturday, which landed on Dec. 21.

According to the consulting and research firm Customer Growth Partners, that day alone pulled in a record $34.4 billion.

That’s more than four times the sales from this year’s Cyber Monday.