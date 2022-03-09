CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Amy Martin and her husband of Castle Rock are in the process of adopting three Ukrainian sisters ages 9, 12 and 16.

The girls came for a visit in January and were able to spend time with the couple’s other children. “We just fell in love with these girls,” Martin said.

But within weeks of their return to Ukraine, Russia invaded their country.

“It’s been very stressful,” Martin said. “There was fighting around them for a couple of days. They were just sheltering in the basement.”

At this point, Martin believes the sisters have all been evacuated to Poland along with their orphanage directors and the other children. She is getting Instagram messages from the oldest sister every few days.

“So, we know they are all in Poland now, but we don’t know where and everything has stopped with the adoption process,” Martin said.

It’s a difficult time, and Martin is not alone. She is adopting through CCAI of Centennial. After the invasion, all of the adoptions out of Ukraine are on hold.

“We’ve been working in Ukraine since 2014 and currently have 45 families through CCAI who are in process to adopt 81 children from Ukraine,” said Judy Winger, the director of adoptions at CCAI.

Now all those families are in limbo.