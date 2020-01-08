New Mexico police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old after mother found dead

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) — The Roswell, New Mexico police department has issued a statewide Amber Alert for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico.

RPD reports the child was last seen on Sunday at a home on the 600-block of East Forest in southeast Roswell.

Osiel is a Hispanic boy who is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing. Authorities believe Osiel is in the company of his father, 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira. Rico-Ruvira is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Rico-Ruvira is believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise license plate MNF231

Maroon GMC Yukon SUV (courtesy NMSP)

Police said the missing boy’s mother, 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, was found dead in a home by family members. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Osiel is also believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.

