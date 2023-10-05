(WHTM/NEXSTAR) — A popular candy is being recalled over concerns that part of its “rolling ball” end can dislodge. The recall comes after a report of a 7 year-old choking and dying after the rolling ball from Cocco Candy Rolling Candy came loose and became trapped in her throat.

Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution are recalling three flavors of their Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, which affects about 145,800 units of the product, according to the U. S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers should throw the candy away immediately and make sure children don’t have access to it. Recalled items were Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in 2-fluid ounce containers in Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti and Sour Cola flavors.

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Tutti Frutti (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Cola (Version 1) (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Cola (Version 2) (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Strawberry (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The following barcodes, which are printed on the back of the candies, are included in the recall:

Product Name Unit Barcode Display Barcode Carton Barcode Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414008 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy T. Fruitti Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414015 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414022 8683363414367 8683363414176

The candies were sold in stores nationwide and online at www.kgrcandies.com from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50. Customers can contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund, the company says.

Affected customers will receive their refunds via PayPal or Zelle or by check, if requested.