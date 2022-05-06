LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two retired Las Vegas police officers are offering a reward for divers who find additional bodies in Lake Mead.
David Kohlmeier and Daniel Minor host “The Problem Solver Show” on local cable. The two men said they would offer $5,000 for any additional remains.
“The Problem Solver is offering this challenge in an effort to bring a sense of closure to the families and friends of the victims, and to assist local law enforcement in their efforts,” the men said in a statement Thursday.
Boaters discovered the body in the first barrel around 3 p.m. Sunday. KLAS also located a second barrel nearby, but investigators determined Tuesday it was empty.
“A second barrel was discovered by a local news crew reporting on the discovery of the barrel,” the men said. “The second barrel, which appeared to be empty, was found a couple of hundred feet from the other and was also discovered onshore.”
The men are setting up a fund to pay out money to divers.
Las Vegas Metro police have received numerous tips since Sunday’s discovery. A spokesperson did not release the exact number on Wednesday, only saying it was “several dozen.”
The Clark County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the remains.