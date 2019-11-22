Live Now
Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call off work, entire company responds

National
(WCMH) — Kansas City traffic reporter Nick Vasos was apparently feeling under the weather, so he called out sick. What happened next might be the best thing you’ll read all week.

An email announcing Nick’s sick day was accidentally sent to Nexstar Media Group newsrooms across the country. Dozens of colleagues from all over replied to the chain, wishing Nick well.

The email thread was eventually stopped, but not before participants took to Twitter, coining the hashtag, #PrayersForNick.

Reporters, anchors, producers, and station employees of all sorts weighed in, until the hashtag started trending.

