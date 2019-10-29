1  of  66
Report: Immigrants are an economic benefit to the U.S.

by: Trevor Shirley

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — A new independent report out says immigrants to the U.S. are an economic benefit and should not be stopped from coming here by the Trump Administration’s public charge proposal.

That policy would make it more difficult for immigrants to get Green Cards if they can’t prove they won’t become dependent on government assistance.

The new report, published Tuesday by the pro-immigrant One Nation Commission, said immigrants use fewer public benefits than native-born citizens and complement the nation’s existing workforce.

“This report actually illustrates the vital and exponential returns that immigrants bring to our economy and our society,” said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Ca.).

The report wasn’t sanctioned or funded by Congress but has the support of several Democratic House lawmakers.

“The report conclusively shows that Trump must stop his assault on immigrant communities and abandon his cruel, and it is cruel, public charge proposal,” Lee said.

Under the Public Charge rule, immigrants have to prove they can come to the U.S. without relying on public benefits like Medicaid or food assistance.

“If implemented, this rule will make it significantly more difficult for individuals to get green cards,” said Rep. Judy Chu (D-Ca.).

Earlier this month, the proposal was blocked by a federal court injunction and will likely be decided by the Supreme Court next year.

“I can’t think of a situation where we didn’t ultimately prevail,” said Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services, earlier this month about the injunction.

When asked for a response Tuesday, a USCIS official said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

“It is Congress’ constitutional duty to write our immigration laws and to ensure that they are equitable to all individuals,” Lee said.

But until the White House and Congress agree to address the issue, any movement is unlikely.

