(NEXSTAR) — Costco is recalling about 350,000 Ubio Labs power banks after multiple reports of the items catching fire — including one report of the item overheating and igniting aboard a plane. If you have the recalled items you should stop using them immediately, as the incident aboard the plane resulted in at least four reports of smoke inhalation and one burn injury.

The recall, as reported by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, says the Ubio Labs power banks feature the model number PWB1071 and Costco item numbers 1314518 for single packs or 1265470 for two-packs.

Costco says the single pack power banks were sold at stores across the U.S. and at Costco.com from March 2019 through December 2020 for around $32. Two-packs were sold for around $40 between September 2018 and December 2020, the company says.

(Courtesy of Costco via USCPSC)

(Courtesy of Costco via USCPSC)

(Courtesy of Costco via USCPSC)

Since Ubio Labs is now closed, Costco says customers should contact a Costco store for full refunds. Costco says it has contacted all known purchasers of the items.

For questions and concerns, you can live chat with Costco or call (800) 774-2678 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday.