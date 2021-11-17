Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (WREG) A law enforcement source has confirmed Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph has been killed in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis. He was 36.

Young Dolph’s first album, King of Memphis, was released in 2016 and peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard charts. His hits include “Get Paid.”

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr., is a graduate of Hamilton High School in Memphis. Last year, he donated $25,000 to the school for new sports equipment and supplies.

Memphis Police were on the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon at 2370 Airways Boulevard near Ketchum.

Officers and witnesses could be seen in front of a broken window at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, a bakery in a strip shopping center.

A black sports car surrounded by police caution tape sits in front of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, the scene of the shooting Wednesday in Memphis.

A man who answered the phone and identified himself as the owner of Makeda’s confirmed a young man had been shot while buying cookies.

Police said one male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. They did not release information on a suspect.

“The victim will be identified once the next of kin notification has been completed. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips,” MPD said.

Airways Boulevard, which runs in front of the scene, is reportedly backed up as far as Interstate 240.

Young Dolph had been the victim of a previous shooting during a fight at the Loew’s Hollywood Hotel in 2017 in Los Angeles. One person was booked into jail on a charge of attempted murder in that case, but was released with no charges.

Earlier that year, rapper Blac Youngsta, who signed with Yo Gotti, was accused of firing over 100 shots at Dolph’s SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina.