QUEENS (WPIX) – Police busted rapper Roddy Ricch on Saturday before his scheduled performance at The Governors Ball music festival in New York.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, was stopped in a car near Citi Field, police said. Private security at the facility told officers they’d seen a firearm in the vehicle.

Moore was arrested along with Michael Figueroa, 46, and Carlos Collins, 57 at about 6:40 p.m. Police recovered a loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition, as well as a large capacity magazine.

Roddy Ricch was set to perform Saturday as part of the music festival’s lineup, but his performance was canceled.

The Governors Ball said on Twitter, “Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today.” The headlining act Saturday night was Halsey.

Moore was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon along with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.

Figueroa was arrested on five counts of criminal possession of a weapon along with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device. Collins was arrested on four counts of criminal possession of a weapon along with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device