1  of  60
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 CIVA Charter School Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Edison 54JT Ellicott 22 Every Home for Christ First Presbyterian Church Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Int. Salon & Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain View Medical Group Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Paul Catholic School State government offices in Denver and surrounding counties The Colorado Springs School The University School The Vanguard School Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Puerto Rico police probe fatal shooting of US pilot

National

by: DANICA COTO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico police said Tuesday that an autopsy report will help determine who killed an American Airlines pilot over the weekend in front of a strip club in the U.S. territory’s capital.

Police Lt. Ángel Martínez told The Associated Press that a shootout early Sunday between a customer and four bouncers at District nightclub led to the death of Matthew Stapula of North Carolina. He said Stapula was a pilot with American Airlines.

The customer was identified as 36-year-old Rubén Alemán Hernández, whom Martínez said left the club after a discussion over his bill and came back with a gun and started shooting. He said bouncers returned fire and killed Alemán. He said authorities have determined that Alemán’s death was a justified homicide.

Martínez said all four bouncers were licensed to carry weapons and that one of them was shot in the knee during the incident.

No one has been charged yet in Stapula’s death. Martínez said he was standing outside the club smoking when he was shot, and that police are awaiting an autopsy to determine what kind of bullet killed him.

The victim’s father, Eric Stapula, called him his best friend in a Facebook post on Monday: “The world lost a great pilot today.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local