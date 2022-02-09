Pueblo Girl Scout’s Gold Award Project inspires Girl Scout Troops around the country

FILE – In this June 18, 2018, file photo, patches cover the back of a Girl Scout’s vest (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

PUEBLO, Colo. — A local Girl Scout has inspired a project that is helping financially-struggling families across the United States.

Girl Scout Bethany Taullie created Birthdays in a Bag as her award-winning Gold Award Project. But what was originally a locally-focused project soon sparked interest from a New York Girl Scout Troop.

Bethany’s Birthday in a Bag created birthday bags for families financially struggling in Otero County. Throughout the past two years, she has handed out around 200 bags to distribution sites like elementary schools and foster care systems.

According to Girl Scouts of Colorado, the project has not only become a JR High/High School club, it has also extended to troops around the nation. Recently, Bethany had a New York Girl Scout Troop Leader contact her with an interest in having their Girl Scouts do a Bronze Award project similar to Bethany’s Birthday in a Bag.

“I am thrilled to see my project not only reaching children in Colorado, but also around the United States,” Bethany said.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school who create sustainable change in their community. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change, and lead a team of people to success.

