Prevent spread of bacteria by cleaning kids’ toys thoroughly, more often

When it comes to cleaning your kids’ toys, you may be doing it all wrong.

Health experts talking to Fisher-Price say more should be done to keep our children healthy and their toys in tip-top shape.

For starters, use hot, soapy water to wash plastic toys. If the toys are 100 percent plastic, you can also run them through the dishwasher.

Wooden toys require a different treatment: for those, create a mixture of distilled white vinegar and water and use a lint-free cloth to wipe off the germs. You can use a toothpick or toothbrush to get to those harder-to-reach spots.

Thankfully, not all toys require manual labor.

Many cloth products, such as stuffed animals and knit blankets can be thrown in the washing machine.

As far as how often toys should be cleaned, experts recommend giving them a good scrub at least once a week to avoid the spread of bacteria.