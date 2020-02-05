Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
1  of  69
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 CIVA Charter School Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Edison 54JT Ellicott 22 Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Presbyterian Church Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain View Medical Group Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Paul Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The University School The Vanguard School Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

President Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with Presidential Medal of Freedom

National
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump presented Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union Address Tuesday night. 

The conservative radio talk show host announced on Monday that he has advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh has been a staunch Trump ally, who dined with the president at his Palm Beach golf club.

According to the White House, the medal of freedom is given to people who made special contributions to the security or national interests of the U.S. It can also be awarded to those who contributed to world peace, or cultural and other significant endeavors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local