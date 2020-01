President Donald Trump tweeted Friday about the new logo for the sixth branch of the United States Military.

The President said the logo was created after consultation with military leaders and designers.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Tons of people are tweeting that it looks very similar to the Star Trek logo.