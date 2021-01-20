President Joe Biden calls for unity to heal the nation in a tumultuous time

WASHINGTON D.C. – In his inaugural address, 46th President of the United States Joe Biden called for healing and unity in the shadow of the U.S Capitol dome that just two weeks prior was the scene of an insurrection.

“Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path,” President Biden said. “We have to be different than this, America has to be better than this and I believe America is better than this.”

Biden faces a nation that’s need for healing among political divides are just the beginning in the wake of a pandemic that continues to surge, a sluggish vaccination rollout to combat it, and economic devastation for many that the virus caused.

“Anger, resentment, and hatred. Extremism, lawlessness, and violence. Disease, joblessness, and hopelessness. With unity, we can do great things, important things,” President Biden said during his address Thursday.

“We stand here in the shadow of the Capitol Dome, completed during the course of the Civil War, where the Union was literally hanging in the balance, yet we endured. We prevailed,” President Biden said.

With Biden’s inauguration comes history as his Vice President, Kamala Harris, becomes the first African-American, Indian-American, and woman to hold the post of America’s second in command.

“Here we stand where 108 years ago at another inaugural, thousands of protestors tried to block brave women from the right to vote,” President Biden said. “Don’t tell me things can’t change.”

President Biden signed 17 executive orders on his first day in office, many undoing actions of his predecessor President Donald Trump, like the travel ban from Muslim-majority countries and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden has issued a mask mandate on federal property and halted the construction of both the southern border wall and the Keystone XL Pipeline.

He’s vowed to distribute 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office, though the specifics of that goal remain unclear.

“With purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustained by faith, driven by conviction, devoted to one another and the country we love with all our hearts,” he added. “May God bless America and may God protect our troops.”