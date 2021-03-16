President Biden hits road to highlight COVID relief package

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden hit the road on Tuesday to start traveling across the country to promote the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that he signed into law last week.

During a visit to Pennsylvania, Biden highlighted the benefits of the “American Rescue Plan” and encouraged more people to get vaccinated. The visit was part of the administration’s latest push to promote the newly-signed relief bill.

While the president and administration officials take the show on the road, Democrats in Washington like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer continue to sing the praises of the plan.

“Democrats are so proud that the ‘American Rescue Plan’ is already delivering help to millions of Americans,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

But Republicans still aren’t convinced. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says President Biden is only building on the foundation former President Donald Trump left in place.

“A million shots per day was just the pace that the Biden administration inherited,” he said. “We averaged more than a million shots per day the week of the inauguration.”

In response to resistance from some when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the White House is planning a $1.5 billion vaccine ad campaign to boost confidence.

“We are on the cusp of launching that national public education campaign timed really appropriately with that increased supply in vaccine that we see coming right down the pike,” COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith said.

The vaccine advertising push is set to kick off in the next few weeks. Between that and the money coming in from the relief package for distribution, the Biden administration hopes there will be more shots in American arms soon.