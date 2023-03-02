OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in central Oklahoma shot and killed a 69-year-old manager Wednesday, according to police.

Emergency crews responded around 5 p.m. after calls came in reporting a shooting at the facility, located near S.W. 44th and Council Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person dead. Police subsequently identified the victim as Douglas Smith.

Police said that the employee, identified as 32-year-old Domonique Thompson, was having a disagreement with Smith, the manager.

At one point, Thompson allegedly took out a weapon and fatally shot Smith before fleeing in a red Dodge Charger.

Around 7 p.m., authorities spotted the vehicle in Payne County and attempted to pull the driver over. However, the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase.

Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, confirmed to KFOR that the Dodge Charger’s license plate matched the one seen leaving the distribution center. The suspect’s description matched as well.

Eventually, the chase came to an end along Hwy 33, just northwest of Cashion, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Police officials said Thompson refused to surrender peacefully and a standoff ensued, prompting law enforcement officers from nearly a dozen different agencies to respond to the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said Thompson died during the standoff, but did not immediately provide further details.

“Today, our Hobby Lobby family mourns the loss of a valued and respected employee, Doug Smith, to a senseless and devastating act of violence,” David Green, Hobby Lobby Founder and CEO, told KFOR in a statement. “Our hearts are broken. We ask everyone to pray for the family, friends and co-workers of Doug, along with the first responders who quickly acted to protect our employees and secure our facility.”