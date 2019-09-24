Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker’s office at the Capitol saying “no one is above the law.”

The move puts the Democratic speaker’s stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified after reports that Trump might have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

Pelosi says the president “must be held accountable.”

Trump said Pelosi’s announcement comes as he meets with world leaders at the United Nations.

President Trump responded to a reporters question Tuesday morning about possible impeachment.

He tweeted that “the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!”

“They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!”

He also tweeted, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” and “Secretary of State Pompeo received permission from Ukraine Government to release the transcript of the telephone call I had with their President. They don’t know either what the big deal is.”