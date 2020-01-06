Oscar Mayer hiring “hotdoggers” to drive the Wienermobile

Have you always wanted to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? This could be your chance!
The hot dog company is hiring graduating college seniors for paid, full-time, one year assignments as “hotdoggers,” or Wienermobile spokespeople.
The job involves representing Oscar Mayer on radio and TV, greeting people from coast to coast, and, of course, driving the company car–the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing.
If you think you cut the mustard, send a resume and cover letter to
Oscar Mayer
Attn: Hotdogger Position
560 E Verona Ave
Veronia, WI 53593
Or email it to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.