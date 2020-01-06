Oscar Mayer hiring “hotdoggers” to drive the Wienermobile

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked January 23, 2002 outside the Oscar Mayer Elementary School in Chicago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Have you always wanted to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? This could be your chance!

The hot dog company is hiring graduating college seniors for paid, full-time, one year assignments as “hotdoggers,” or Wienermobile spokespeople.

The job involves representing Oscar Mayer on radio and TV, greeting people from coast to coast, and, of course, driving the company car–the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing.

If you think you cut the mustard, send a resume and cover letter to

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Ave

Veronia, WI 53593

Or email it to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.