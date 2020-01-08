One year passes with no leads on deceased newborn found in cooler in Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — One year has passed and investigators still don’t have any answers about a baby found dead in a cooler in Troup County.

Tuesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office again issued a plea for anyone with information about the child to come forward.

The horrific discovery was made on Jan. 6, 2019 in a wooded area along Boy Scout Road. Boy Scout Road is an isolated dead-end road with just a few homes located off New Franklin Road.

After seeing a bright watermelon print cooler sitting out in the open near the woodline, a passerby decided to take a closer look.

“The individual that found the cooler, opened the cooler up, and did not expect to find a deceased infant inside the cooler. They called 911,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators tried to track down where the watermelon cooler may have come from, but discovered the cooler was sold in multiple stores in several states.

Information from the autopsy reveals that the child was a full-term white girl, and that the child showed no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

Investigators say the baby may have been stillborn. A regional medical search of hospitals and doctor’s offices turned up nothing.

“Nobody reported to us they had a patient that was pregnant that did not deliver a child, so it may not have been someone local, or it could have been someone hiding a pregnancy,” said Sgt. Smith.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office also wants to remind everyone of the Safe Place for Newborn Act. The act allows a person who can’t care for a newborn child to leave the child in a designated Safe Place. Safe Places include a law enforcement agency, fire station, or medical facility.

If you have information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 706-813-1000.