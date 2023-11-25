ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The cardinal is the state bird of Ohio, the state flower is the scarlet carnation, and the state tree is the buckeye — so how about a state chip?

Kinsley, a dentist in Rocky River, Ohio, was having lunch recently at a Subway when he pulled out a chip from a bag of baked Lay’s potato chips.

“My first thought was: this chip looks like Ohio,” said Kinsley.

Another lunchgoer said the chip had an “uncanny” resemblance to a map of Ohio, especially Northeast Ohio, she said.

“The southwest part of the state is the only corner that’s not as on as the others,” the customer added.

And how about a piece of cereal that looks like Ohio?

When Lisa Wrobbel, who lives near the restaurant heard about the “Ohio” chip, it reminded her of a cereal flake her child found while eating breakfast a couple of years ago.

“We were like, ‘Wow, that cereal flake really does look like Ohio,’ and we took a picture right away so people would believe us,” Wrobbel said.