Nurse helps save driver who crashes into her home

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Video captured the moment a nurse jumped into action to save the life of a driver who crashed into her Florida home.

“I thought somebody was parking in my house and all [of a] sudden he just boom, hit my house,” said Carmen Roman.

Surveillance video shows the man driving down the street, swerving into the grass, before hitting Carmen’s home, and smashing a hole into a bathroom wall.

When she heard the crash, Roman says she ran outside to find a man, unconscious, behind the wheel, and her nurse instincts kicked in.

The video shows her start compressions on the man’s chest.

“A couple of seconds after, he came back alive,” she said. And her family is proud, too.

“They say momma’s a hero.”