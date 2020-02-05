Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump of impeachment, ending only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and tested civic norms.

For count 1, abuse of power, the vote was 52 – 48 in favor of acquittal.

For count 2, obstruction of Congress, the vote was 53 – 47 in favor of acquittal.

The historic, three-week trial has proceeded along partisan lines, with just a few undecided members even considering breaking with their party.

In the end, the impeachment proceedings have shown that Trump has an iron grip on the GOP and they have reaffirmed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s status as Trump’s most important political ally.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet voted in favor of conviction on both counts, and Sen. Cory Gardner voted in favor of acquittal on both counts.

The proceedings also are feeding the tumultuous 2020 run for the White House.

A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there was nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to remove the president from office. He was found not guilty of both articles of impeachment. Trump is eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid.

Congressman Doug Lamborn made the following statement:

“From the beginning, the impeachment of President Trump has been full of partisan politics, anger, and a full-scale attack on the duly elected President. I am grateful that President Trump has been fully exonerated, but this fiasco has done nothing but further divide our country. Impeachment is a serious constitutional process that Democrats have made a mockery of. Now, we must work to put this behind us and find bipartisan paths forward on lowering the price of prescription drugs, immigration, and peace in the Middle East. Throughout the process, President Trump has been working to improve the lives of Americans. He has signed the USMCA, he has signed a trade deal with China, and has focused on strengthening our military and protecting our country. I truly hope Democrats can move forward, and we can put this whole charade behind us.”