Newborn left in baby drop box that Indiana teen raised money to install

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A newborn was just an hour old when she was placed in a Safe Haven box at Seymour Fire Station 3 in Indiana.

Just seconds after the infant was placed in the baby box, firefighters took her out and began giving her medical care. Now, the baby is healthy and doing very well. She will be turned over to child protective services.

She was the first child left in the Safe Haven box, which was installed in June.

It was 19-year-old Hunter Wart who raised the $10,000 needed to install the baby box. He mowed lawns and scrapped metal for more than a year.

“I was just excited that it had been used and had the mother surrendered her child safely,” Wart said.

Across Indiana, five infants have been placed in the boxes over the last two years. The box gives parents a way to anonymously surrender their baby–no questions asked.

Colorado, like most other states, also has a Safe Haven law. Colorado’s law allows a parent to hand over an infant up to 72 hours old to an employee at any fire station or hospital.