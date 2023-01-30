MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it found a newborn baby left on a small hill in Mulberry, Florida, early Saturday morning.

Deputies found the baby at around 1:47 a.m. near the Regal Loop Mobile Home Park after someone said they heard a baby crying outside. At the time, the temperature was in the low 50s.

According to the sheriff’s office, the baby was wrapped in a blanket with the placenta attached to her body.

Medics with Polk County Fire Rescue said they believe the girl was born about an hour before deputies found her, based on her body temperature.

Rescue personnel took the newborn to a local hospital, where she is said to be in good health.

The sheriff’s office said it deployed its K-9 unit, aviation unit, a drone and a bloodhound to find the child’s mother, but they have yet to locate her.

“It was by the Grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great.”

Mothers in Florida have protections to give up their newborn children safely without fear of prosecution thanks to the Saven Haven Law of 2000. Parents can leave an unharmed baby at any Safe Haven, typically hospitals or a properly staffed EMS or fire station.

If anyone knows where the child’s mother is, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.