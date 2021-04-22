New Mexico state officials give update as some states regress in county map

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday. During the webinar, they talked about the state’s recently updated county map.

Fourteen counties are in the Turquoise Level and three are in the Green Level. The counties in Turquoise Level include Cibola, Curry, De Baca, Lea, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Roosevelt, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Taos, Torrance, and Union.

The state’s top doctors also talked about how they are close to changing how they determine which color level a county is in. According to Dr. Scrase, the state is testing new framework that will help larger counties. “We know that the test positivity rate will likely go up as more people get vaccinated, so we are reconsidering 5% or less metric you can see…We also, now with the vaccine on board we can tolerate a higher number of cases. So we are reconsidering that,” said Dr. Scrase.

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday, April 21.

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday, April 21.

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday, April 21.

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday, April 21.

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday, April 21.

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday, April 21.

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday, April 21.

The state is hoping to announce the new method for its Red-to-Turquoise map in two weeks. Health officials also reminded New Mexicans that people 40 and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Event codes for New Mexicans 40 and older no longer need event codes however, they are required for younger populations.