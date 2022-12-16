(KTLA) – A Los Angeles Police Department officer faces multiple charges after allegedly sending explicit photographs and videos of his wife to other men, including fellow police officers, without her knowledge or consent.

The accused’s wife is also a fellow LAPD officer, according to a court filing.

Brady Lamas, 45, faces six misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images of the victim without consent, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Lamas did not appear in a search of jail records, but his bond was set at $20,000, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Santa Clarita office of the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

Lamas allegedly shared the images between Dec. 29, 2021, and Jan. 24 in a group chat on Kik, a messaging app. They were discovered by his wife on Jan. 30, according to an application for a restraining order against Lamas obtained by the Times.

In a statement, the LAPD said Lamas had been assigned home pending an internal investigation since Jan. 31, 2022, the day after his wife allegedly found that he had shared explicit photos of her.

“The Department is fully cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office with this matter and is troubled by the officer’s alleged off-duty conduct which does not reflect the values of the Los Angeles Police Department,” the statement added.

Lamas’ wife said her husband’s “horrible disturbing acts,” including secretly taking and sharing photos and videos of her, have resulted in harassment at work with the LAPD.

Male LAPD employees approached Lamas’ wife, stared at her “intently” and said things like “Brady is a lucky man” and “He doesn’t know how good he has it,” she said in a court filing.

At the time, she simply thought those comments were “unusual,” not knowing that these men had seen explicit photos of her, she said.

“My own husband is a predator and he preyed on me,” she wrote. “I would have preferred that he punched me in the face.”

“The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement released by the DA’s office. “No one should be subjected to these cruel and invasive actions. As a law enforcement officer who encounters victims each day, he should know the trauma that is caused when someone’s privacy is violated.”