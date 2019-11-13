Mutinous cat keeps freeing other felines from Texas shelter

HOUSTON — A rescue cat named Quilty has become the newest darling of the Internet, thanks to some mutinous attempts to free himself and other cats at the Friends for Life animal shelter in Houston.

When rescue workers reviewed security footage to find out how the cats kept getting out, Quilty was the culprit. He would jump up and pull the handle down on the door.

When the shelter workers saw what Quilty was doing each night, they put him in “solitary confinement” in the building’s lobby.

Photos showing an angry-looking Quilty serving time for his crimes have been shared widely online.

Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame.Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room.Repeatedly.Several… Posted by Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization – Houston on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Now, as you can imagine, people are clamoring to adopt the cat. But they might be too late. Quilty has already been matched with a potential adoptive family.