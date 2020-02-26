Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
Closings and Delays
Monument Acad. Charter Sch.

Mother of missing Tenn. girl says she is pregnant, unable to take polygraph

National

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mother of missing Evelyn, told News Channel 11 in a Facebook message that she was pregnant.

Boswell said in that message that she could not take a polygraph test because she was pregnant.

When we asked Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials about a polygraph, they said they “do not use polygraph.”

TBI officials also told News Channel 11 in an e-mail that, “Megan Boswell was not scheduled to meet with a TBI polygraph examiner today.”

No other details were immediately available.

>> Tap here for complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local