LUBBOCK, Texas — It started with a 911 call in Lubbock, Texas, when an an operator heard a woman yell, “What are you doing to her?” That’s according to an arrest warrant.

Records show the 911 caller said, “I just found my man huh [sic] whoever lives with me naked in the bed with my daughter.”

That man was later identified as 29-year-old Orlando Delmer-Ortiz. Lubbock police arrested him this week.

In March, there was a forensic interview of the woman’s daughter who was elementary-school-aged. During that interview, she described sexual abuse in detail.

“Please hurry,” the woman said to 911 at the time. “He’s running away, please hurry.”

When asked if the man was the caller’s boyfriend, she said, “he was supposed to be. But you hurry up or I’m going to kill him. I’m going to f***ing kill him.”

Documents show the woman followed Delmer-Ortiz in a vehicle the man in a vehicle, according to the warran and she gave a physical description on him. Then the operator said he heard screaming on the call and the woman asked for an ambulance.

“He’s in the alley. He just got in front of my car. He just got in front of my car, sir,” she said.

“Did you hit him with the car,” the operator asked.

She answered, “Yes, he jumped right in front of my car. He jumped right in front of my car, sir.”

She told 911 the man was okay and still moving.

Police on Wednesday said by the time officers arrived, Delmer-Ortiz was not on scene.

In April, police say they located Delmer-Ortiz by phone. He told an investigator he did nothing wrong and was innocent. He agreed to come in for an interview but did not show up, the arrest warrant said.

He’s now in custody.