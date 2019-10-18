Missing Army vet found deceased in Wyoming mountains

(WATE) – Officials located the body of missing Army veteran Caleb Rios in the mountains of Wyoming on Thursday, according to his father, Eric Rios.

Caleb Rios had last been seen October 1 in St. Charles County, Missouri. Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory because family members said Caleb has expressed suicidal thoughts and had a handgun.

Rios told FOX21 sister station WATE that part of the search for Caleb covered national parks, including the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, as well as Glacier National Park and the Rocky Mountains, due to Caleb’s internet search history.

Rios said Caleb served active duty in the U.S. Army for more than six years, then joined the Army Reserves.