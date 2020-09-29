Members of Congress look forward to first presidential debate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin says the presidential debate Tuesday will allow Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump to address the big issues affecting the country.

“They’re going to talk about healthcare. I expect a lengthy conversation about COVID-19 and the appropriate response of how we lead our nation out of this pandemic,” McEachin said.

Pennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright agrees and expects some answers about how to deal with the pandemic.

“We just passed 200,000 people dead. A lot of people are saying we didn’t have to lose that many and if we had a national strategy, it’s not too late for either side to come up with one,” Cartwright said.

While the debate gives both candidates an opportunity to showcase their platforms, Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller says it’s a great opportunity for the president to remind Americans of his achievements.

“I think that the contrast between President Trump and what he’s accomplished in the last, less than 47 months, really makes the case and the difference as to why we should support the President versus the former Vice President,” Keller said.

However, Cartwright says the president should stay away from his usual playbook.

“At some point, you have to stop with the name-calling and tell us what your plans are about how you’re going to take care of the bread and butter, kitchen table issues for Americans,” Cartwright said.

All three congressmen agree the responses from Tuesday night will help many undecided voters choose a candidate.