Medical examiner: Slain Barnard student was stabbed in torso

1  of  96
Closings and Delays
A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving All Pueblo Catholic Charities offices Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Christmas Unlimited Toy Distribution Colorado College Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Conservatory Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Community Dental Health Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Discovery Church Colorado District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Early Connections Learning Centers Ellicott 22 Envida Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Lutheran Church Colorado Springs Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Int. Salon & Spa Academy IntelliTec College - CS Campus James Irwin Charter Schools La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo County Government Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Radiant Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Rock Family Church Security Public Library St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Beit Torah Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Medical examiner: Slain Barnard student was stabbed in torso

National

by: MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — A Barnard College freshman who was fatally stabbed last week in a park near the school’s New York City campus died from wounds to the torso, the city’s medical examiner said Monday.

Police said as many as three youths confronted 18-year-old Tessa Majors as she walked in Manhattan’s Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 11.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday on charges including felony murder.

Police said he admitted he was with the group that confronted Majors, but said he did not stab her. The boy is being held in a juvenile detention facility and is due back in family court Tuesday.

At a hearing Friday, Detective Vincent Signoretti testified that the teen said he watched his friend slash Majors with a knife. The teen’s lawyer, Hannah Kaplan of the Legal Aid Society, said police didn’t have evidence beyond the boy’s statement, saying he was “merely present when this took place.”

Meanwhile, a police union official is under fire for his comments on a radio show Sunday speculating about why Majors was in the park.

Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins was denounced by Majors’ family after telling 970 AM’s “The Cats Roundtable” it was his understanding she was there to buy marijuana.

Majors’ family called the remarks “deeply inappropriate, as they intentionally or unintentionally direct blame onto Tess, a young woman, for her own murder.”

“We would ask Mr. Mullins not to engage in such irresponsible public speculation, just as the NYPD asked our family not to comment as it conducts the investigation,” Majors’ family said in a statement Monday.

De Blasio tweeted his reaction to Mullins: “We don’t shame victims in this city.”

Majors, from Charlottesville, Virginia, played in a rock band in New York and had told an editor from a newspaper internship in high school that she planned to take journalism classes in college.

“Our family would like to thank the thousands of strangers who have taken the time to console us, share in our grief, and let us know we are not alone during this terrible time,” Majors’ family said in the statement Monday. “Tess would not have been surprised by this beautiful reminder of our shared humanity.”

Juveniles convicted in New York state’s family courts can be sent to detention facilities until they are 21 in many cases, and are often released after that.

__

Follow Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local