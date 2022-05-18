AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey wants you to stop using a word.

The Texas star posted a video on Twitter on Monday to voice his dislike for the word “unbelievable” and thinks it should be wiped from the dictionary.

“We shouldn’t think that the most beautiful sunset or the greatest play or the greatest love of our life or the greatest moment of euphoria is unbelievable. Believe it!” said McConaughey in the video.

He continues: “We should feel like the greatest tragedy or death or earthquake or natural disaster or loss is unbelieveable. It’s part of life too. Believe it. We see it happen every day.”

The definition of unbelievable is “too improbable for belief,” according to Merriam-Webster. The dictionary has not responded to McConaughey’s video.

This is not the first time the wordsmith has shared his thoughts on his least favorite word. McConaughey made the same point during a commencement speech to the class of 2015 at the University of Houston.

McConaughey regularly shares video speeches on his account — ever since choosing not to give speeches in Texas politics. After teasing a run for Texas governor, McConaughey decided not to in November 2021.