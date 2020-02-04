Man in Arizona accused of leading 2006 attacks in Iraq

Live Now
Watch Living Local
1  of  160
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Air Academy Federal Credit Union Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo AspenPointe Aventa Credit Union Banning Lewis Academy Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Board of County Commissioners Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Center Toward Self Reliance Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Children's Palace Learning Center Church For All Nations City of Colorado Springs - MountainMetro City of Manitou Springs CIVA Charter School Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo ComCor Community Dental Health Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cragmor CRC Creative Kidz College Credit Union of Colorado Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Department Of Justice District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Douglas County Libraries Early Connections Learning Centers Edison 54JT El Paso Co. Combined Courts El Paso Co. Combined Courts Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Ent Credit Union Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Family Care Center Family of Christ Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Congregational Church First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Handprints Early Education Ctr Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Inside/Out Youth Services Int. Salon & Spa Academy IntelliTec College - CS Campus International Salon and Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain Springs Church Mountain View Medical Group Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Primero RE-2 School District Primrose School of Briargate Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Community College Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo Diversified Industries Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo Zoo Radiant Church Redemption Hill Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Rock Family Church Rocky Mountain Children's Discovery Center Rocky Mountain PACE Salon Professional Academy Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Silver Key Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo State government offices in Denver and surrounding counties Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The McClelland School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Sunshine House Early Learning Acad. The University School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Transportation Technology Center Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Man in Arizona accused of leading 2006 attacks in Iraq

National

by: JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri

This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, an Iraqi man who has been arrested in Arizona as part of an extradition request made by the Iraqi government, which charged him with murder in the 2006 shooting deaths of two police officers in Fallujah. A court hearing for Ahmed is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Phoenix. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — An Iraqi man living in metro Phoenix is accused of leading an al-Qaida group that authorities say killed two police officers 14 years ago on the streets of Fallujah in attacks carried out by masked men.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri was arrested last week in Arizona as part of an extradition request made by the Iraqi government, which charged the 42-year-old with murder in the 2006 shooting deaths.

Court records unsealed Monday reveal details of the two attacks in which armed men who were wearing masks jumped out of cars, fired on the officers and fled.

In the first shooting, an attacker held a gun to a witness’ head, while another attacker who started to fire on a police officer experienced a malfunction with his gun. Another attacker then killed police Lt. Issam Ahmed Hussein. The witness later identified Ahmed, who wasn’t wearing a mask, as the group’s leader, according to court records.

Four months later, Iraqi authorities say Ahmed and other men fatally shot Officer Khalid Ibrahim Mohammad as the officer was sitting outside a store. A person who witnessed the shooting recognized Ahmed, whose mask had fallen off, as one of the assailants, according to court records.

“At this early stage we know little more than what is alleged in the the complaint, but even that is troubling,” Ahmed’s attorney, Jami Johnson, said in an email. “The charge appears to be based on events over 12 years old and to originate from Iraqi informants with nothing to lose and everything to gain by delivering the Trump administration a supposed ‘terrorist refugee’ in an election year.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Phoenix declined to describe Ahmed’s immigration status.

A court hearing for Ahmed is scheduled Tuesday in Phoenix.

The Arizona Republic has previously reported that Ahmed has been in the United States since January 2008 and ran an Arizona driving school.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local